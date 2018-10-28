Muslim groups raise money for Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A crowdfunding campaign started by two Muslim groups has raised more than $40,000 for the victims of the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

The campaign on LaunchGood, a Muslim-focused crowdfunding site, reached its $25,000 goal in less than six hours. It will continue to raise money on behalf of the victims.

“The Muslim-American community extends its hands to help the shooting victims, whether it is the injured victims or the Jewish families who have lost loved ones,” the fundraising page reads. “We wish to respond to evil with good, as our faith instructs us, and send a powerful message of compassion through action.”

The fundraiser was started by Celebrate Mercy and MPower Change, two Muslim-American nonprofit organizations. The groups said they are partnering with the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh to distribute the funds.

At least 11 people were killed and several others hurt after a shooter opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The shooting is believed to be the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The suspected shooter has been charged on 29 federal counts.

The funds will go to help families of victims pay for funeral expenses and medical bills.

“Through this campaign, we hope to send a united message from the Jewish and Muslim communities that there is no place for this type of hate and violence in America,” the page reads. “We pray that this restores a sense of security and peace to the Jewish-American community who has undoubtedly been shaken by this event.”

The Hill has reached out to the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh for comment.