Officer dies after falling off on-ramp to Poplar Street Bridge during struggle with 2 suspects

EAST ST. LOUIS – Two suspects are under arrest after a high-speed chase from Washington Park Illinois into East St. Louis on westbound I-64.

KTVI-TV reports around 5 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Washington Park Police Department were chasing two suspects in a vehicle when it struck two cars on the Poplar Street Bridge. The suspect vehicle stopped and the suspects fled on foot. An officer stopped and gave chase when he tried to jump from one bridge span to another thinking there was solid footing between the spans.

The officer fell an undetermined amount of feet below to the ground, suffering fractures to his lower body. EMS personnel transported the officer to a St. Louis hospital for treatment, where he later died of his injuries.

The officer has been identified as Auxiliary Police Officer Ricardo Davis, 44 years old.

Additional officers on the scene were able to capture the suspects. They have both been taken into custody.

Witnesses tell Fox 2 that officers found drugs and guns in the suspect vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

