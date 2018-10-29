× 38-year-old woman dead after losing control of vehicle and crashing into tree in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 38-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Independence late Sunday.

Police said the crash happened at 11:45 p.m. along Blue Ridge Boulevard at 30th Street.

According to police, the woman was heading north on Blue Ridge Boulevard when she lost control of the 2006 Infiniti she was driving and hit a tree.

First responders took the driver to the hospital, but she died from her injuries. She was the only person in the vehicle.

Police have not identified the victim.