6-year-old Mahomes mini-me turning heads with adorable Halloween costume

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One young Chiefs fan has gone viral in KC for his amazing likeness to the most popular man in the metro right now.

When this 6-year-old from Liberty goes trick-or-treating, he might get a second look or two.

Jaxson Proctor and his mom Timeka Proctor are big Chiefs fans. So many people said the first-grader looked like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, it became an obvious Halloween costume.

"I start seeing him, and my mom started showing me him and sees that I have curly hair just like he does," Jaxson said.

Timeka said her son started out interested in baseball and basketball.

"Once everyone told him he looked like Mahomes, it was Mahomes from there," she said.

The Proctors said they'd love for Jaxson to meet Mahomes. The Chiefs QB has already retweeted the photo comparing them on Twitter, so there's always hope for that treat.