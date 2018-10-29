Family hopes someone will come forward in hit and run crash that killed KC mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Karen Thompson is searching for the person who killed her sister, Amber Fellows, in a hit-and-run crash earlier this year.

"It doesn’t make it hurt any less that somebody would hit a human being, not just my sister, but any human being and keep going and not tell anybody and leave her laying there," she said.

Fellows, a mother of two, was partially blind. She was hit by a vehicle, possibly a black Chevy Silverado in the early morning hours of Sept. 9 near 81st Street and Troost Avenue.

"Unfortunately, given the time very early in the morning, there’s very little traffic; however, there was a convenience store that was open, and she could have possibly been going to that location," said Det. Kevin Boehm with KC CrimeStoppers.

The time of night that Fellows was hit immediately set off alarm bells for her sister.

"She was careful. She didn’t go out at dark because she couldn’t see without either her dog or a trusted companion," Thompson said.

Instead, Thompson said, she believes that someone Fellows knew was involved.

"I don’t think she was out by herself to be honest. I think the gentleman that was in the apartment was with her, and they had been arguing. I think somewhere along that route from the convenience store on, they had gotten into it. I know he had been arguing with her earlier," she said.

Investigators think finding the suspect vehicle is the clue that can help solve the case.

"If they saw damage to a car driving down the street or anything like that, would be very helpful to detectives," Boehm said.

Fellows' family is in it for the long haul, and until the case is solved, Thompson won't stop looking for answers.

"The opportunity for it to have been an accident has passed. We’ve asked a hundred times, turn yourself in. I’ve put it on Facebook, and I keep putting it on there and I say I will not stop until somebody comes forward for this," she said.

The reward in Fellows' case is up to $2,000. If you have any information call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. You can remain anonymous.

39.099727 -94.578567