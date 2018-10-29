FOX4, Kansas City Star, KCPT sponsor Kansas 3rd District debate between Yoder, Davids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4, along with The Kansas City Star and KCPT, will hold a debate Tuesday afternoon with Kansas 3rd District House candidates, Republican Kevin Yoder and Democrat Sharice Davids.

The debate is scheduled for 3:45 p.m., and will be live-streamed on fox4kc.com, as well as FOX4 and Kansas City Star Facebook pages.

It will be 60 minutes at FOX4’s studio, with each candidate getting 60 seconds for an answer and 30 seconds for a rebuttal. This will be the first time the candidates have debated.

FOX4 anchors John Holt and Dhomonique Ricks, the Star’s Jason Hancock and Nick Haines with KCPT’s “Week in Review” will moderate.

The fight for the 3rd District of Kansas is one of the most important congressional races in the country. It’s a key seat in a district that Hillary Clinton won by one point, and the eyes of the nation are watching.

Rep. Yoder is defending his seat against Davids and Libertarian Chris Clemmons.

Election Day is November 6, thousands of people have already gone out in the past week to vote early.

