Kansas City nonprofit’s ‘stolen colon’ found in vacant home after tip to police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The giant inflatable colon stolen from a Kansas City nonprofit has been found, but police are still searching for the thief.

Kansas City police tweeted Monday afternoon that the “Stolen Colon” has been recovered. Police said, thanks to a tip, officers found it in a vacant house near Virginia Avenue and Gregory Boulevard. Police didn’t say anything about the condition of the inflatable colon, however.

Police don’t have a suspect in custody in connection to the theft, but the agency said it will continue to investigate.

News of the stolen colon, a walk-through model of the body’s large intestine, spread quickly via social media earlier this month. It was taken from a Brookside driveway and belonged to a nonprofit called Get Your Rear in Gear.

Get Your Rear in Gear and cancer specialists at the University of Kansas Health System use the colossal colon to educate people about colon cancers, which take the lives of 50,000 Americans every year.

And it wasn’t an easy item to steal. The colon is 10 feet long and weighs 150 pounds. It’s also valued at $4,000.

Since the intestine’s theft, two companies have said they will donate the money to replace it.

BREAKING: WE HAVE RECOVERED THE STOLEN COLON. Thanks to a tip, officers found the giant, inflatable, pilfered intestine in a vacant house in the 7100 block of Virginia. No one in custody yet. Investigation is continuing. #stolencolon pic.twitter.com/QAILIr3G6d — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) October 29, 2018