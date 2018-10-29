Local woman investing her time in younger generation receives FOX4’s Pay-It-Forward Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thanks to the dedication of one woman, a local grade school now has a library.

Lillian Klein nominated Kyra for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award for the work she did at Our Lady of Hope Grade School.

Klein said when Kyra found out the school did not have a library she stepped in and got everything set up. Her hard work and dedication also helped the school land their first book fair in 10 years.

"I enjoy it," Kyra said while accepting the award and $400. "I love the kids, and I love seeing their little eyes light up when they hear stories."

