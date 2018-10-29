Metro diner closing after three decades in business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A well known diner in the metro that has been in business for more than three decades will be closing their doors next week.

A hot spot for college students, midtown businessmen and after bar crowds, Chubby’s on Broadway announced Monday that they will be close on Thursday Nov. 1.

The diner was purchased five years ago by the Snax Management restaurant group in Kansas City.

“These decisions are never easy,” Snax Owner Tony Olson said. “We are thrilled to have been able to jump in with Chubby’s five years ago. We introduced new concepts, free cinnamon rolls for each customer and worked daily to ensure the best service at this Kansas City icon.”

Chubby’s on Broadway will be open 24 hours on Halloween, Oct. 31, and officially close its doors at 6 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 1.