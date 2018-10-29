Neighbors rally to try and save historic school from demolition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A group of neighbors on the city's east side is rallying Monday morning in front of an old school, trying to save the building from the wrecking ball.

Protesters claim the historic structure at 27th Street and Cleveland Avenue is important to the neighborhood.

The South Round Top Neighborhood Association believes there's been too many tear downs and vacant lots in their area. And they don't want the century old school building to disappear.

The Greenwood Elementary School has been closed since 1997, and badly needs repairs. Still neighbors envision it becoming a community and cultural hub, providing housing and a mediation program for those nearby.

Neighborhood leaders say on Friday they convinced the city manager to add the school to the historic registry, but claim the school district is responding by moving ahead with demolition plans.

"That’s the thing that’s very perplexing," said Irving Graham, president of the South Round Top Neighborhood Association. "That’s the thing that makes this feel like a neighborhood assassination. Because we are asking the school board with our all, to work with us. We want to save the building. We understand the school board does not want the building anymore, does not want the property."

The chair of the school board, Melissa Robinson, tells FOX 4 the neighborhood group asked the district to demolish the school in 2015 because the building had become a magnet for vandals and had a leaky roof.

Robinson says neighbors need to show the district that they have the financing to repurpose the school. But she says no developer has stepped forward with plans. That's why tear down is scheduled Tuesday.

Neighbors say they will meet with the school board Monday afternoon to plea for another delay. The group says it's working with UMKC's Architecture and Urban Design School to complete its plans.