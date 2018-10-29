Overland Park synagogue holds vigil for victims killed in Pittsburgh shooting

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - An estimated 3,000 people packed Kehilath Israel Synagogue in Overland Park on Monday for a vigil for the 11 victims who were shot and killed at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life.
Muslim leaders, pastors, politicians and more all took the same podium offering support and solidarity.
"Tonight we are all Jews," one Muslim religious leader said.
“Just as you were with us after a shooting in South Carolina, we are standing here with you," another pastor said.
The vigil was held in the same community where Mindy Corporan lost her dad and son to a shooting 4 years ago that also killed Terri LaManno. The shooting was directed at people the suspect thought were Jewish.
“I think what I felt immediately is I know what those people are going through, and I know how painful it is for them," Corporan said.
The president of the Jewish Federation of Kansas City reached out to their partner organization in Pittsburgh on Monday morning offering her support as hundreds penned messages of hope Monday night to send to Tree of Life.
“It’s still a wound we are healing from, and it’s just as shocking. It’s horrific," Helene Lotman said.
Religious leaders condemned hate speech and called on political leaders to do the same as 11 candles were lit and the names of each victim from Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue were read.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do to heal and a lot of work to do to change the culture around speech and stop demonizing each other," said rabbi Doug Alpert, president of the Rabbinical Association of Greater Kansas City.