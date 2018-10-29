Pittsburgh synagogue shooting brings chilling memories for families of Overland Park shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The horrific shooting that killed 11 people inside a Jewish Synagogue in Pittsburgh brings back haunting reminders for some metro families.

It's been nearly five years since three people died in shootings at two Jewish facilities in Overland Park. Now, a faith community is reeling under attack.

"I saw the breaking reports come in, and I just turned it off," William LaManno said.

LaManno couldn't bring himself to learn the details of what unfolded Saturday in Pittsburgh during a mass shooting inside a place of worship. That's because it brings too many painful memories of what happened in Overland Park in April 2014.

"I know what the families are going through, and I understand how it affects them and how it's affected us, and it's really a long road to come back," LaManno said.

His wife, Terri, was visiting her mother at Village Shalom when she was shot and killed. The suspect was shouting hate speech as it happened.

"It changes you forever. Any hopes and dreams you had for that future ends there and then some way, you build another future," he said.

Along with LaManno's wife, Mindy Corporon lost her dad and her son in the shooting here four-and-a-half years ago.

Corporan penned a letter to the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, sharing some of what's helped her get through, saying in part: "There is no place for hate and evil in our world. We will continue to shine a light on your behalf ... We will help light your way to hope."

LaManno fears attacks like this won't end.

The Anti-Defamation League, which compiles an annual audit of Anti-Semitic incidents reports a 57 percent spike last year. It's the biggest single-year increase on record since it started tracking the data almost 40 years ago.

"When I go to church, I feel like I want to be safe, but we're coming to a point where especially the Jewish people, they can't even feel safe," he said.

LaManno knows hateful ideologies aren't the feelings of the majority and is optimistic the next generation will help stop mass shootings.

"I believe -- have to believe -- the American people and the public will at some point get tired of this, and maybe it is our new younger generation of 20-somethings that will make a difference," LaManno said.