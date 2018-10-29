Police attempting to locate Harrisonville man who is bipolar

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Harrisonville Police Department is attempting to locate Warren Reynolds.

Police say he was reported missing by a care facility at 307 E. South Street Monday morning. He was last seen Sunday night at 6:45.

It is believed Warren walked away from the facility Sunday night. He was last known to be wearing a white t-shirt, blue and green plaid flannel pants and brown leather house shoes.

He is bipolar with violent tendencies, according to police.

Reynolds is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 250 pounds. Police said he did not take any of his medication with him.

Police ask if you see Reynolds, call the Harrisonville Police Department at 816-380-8940.