Roman Dinkel gets the giggles while chatting with Abby Eden

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX4 had a very special guest on the Morning Show Monday, and during his visit he got the giggles.

Roman Dinkel has made national headlines with the adorable videos his parents share to social media.

The little boy has spina bifida, but continues to defy the odds and spreads positive messages everywhere he goes.

Roman made the entire FOX4 crew smile during a recent visit with his whole family. While chatting with Abby Eden, he got the giggles and it was the sweetest thing. See that moment in the video player above.

