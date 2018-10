× Shooting at North Carolina high school leaves one student injured, one in custody

MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at a North Carolina high school early Monday, WSOC TV reported.

The shooting happened at Butler High School in Matthews, N.C., approximately a 25-minute drive southeast of Charlotte, N.C.

According to the report, one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. The suspect has been taken into custody.