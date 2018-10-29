VP Pence coming to Kansas City to rally for Missouri, Kansas Republican candidates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Five days before the November midterm elections, Vice President Mike Pence will make a stop in Kansas City.

He will be in town Friday, Nov. 2. The rally aims to gather support for Republican candidates in both Kansas and Missouri.

Pence visited Kansas City in July to promote President Donald Trump's tax cuts and help raise money for Rep. Kevin Yoder's campaign. He stumped for Kansas gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach last week in Wichita.

Pence will be in Kansas City at the Hy-Vee Arena on Nov. 2 from 1-2:30 p.m. The event is free.

Trump is also scheduled to be in Missouri this week for a campaign rally. His rally is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Columbia Regional Airport.