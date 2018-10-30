Kansas 3rd Congressional District candidates Yoder, Davids debate a week before Midterm elections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Months of campaigning came down to one hour on Tuesday, and for the first time the candidates in Kansas' 3rd Congressional District debated head-to-head.

Republican Kevin Yoder and Democrat Sharice Davids squared off at the FOX4 studios for their first debate, and likely last, before Midterm elections next Tuesday.

Miss the debate live? Watch the entire replay here:

Political newcomer Davids is hoping to unseat incumbent Yoder, who has served Kansas' 3rd District since 2011. The two squared off on a number of topics in this debate, which was co-sponsored by the Kansas City Star and KCPT. Topics included how to keep insurance premiums low, money in politics and the question of whether the current political climate has led to some of the recent hateful attacks we've seen.

Davids accused Yoder of supporting what she called the "president's inflammatory rhetoric." Yoder hit back, saying Davids wants to go to Washington to root against the president. He also repeatedly went after her for failing to show at previous debates, saying today was the first time he's ever even met Davids.

Immigration was another hot topic where Yoder accused Davids of wanting to abolish the immigration agency ICE -- several times she said that's simply not true.

Voters head to the polls next Tuesday, November 6.