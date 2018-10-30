KC police are looking for two people who robbed Waffle House near Tiffany Springs and I-29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in the Northland early Tuesday.

It happened at the Waffle House on Northwest Prairie View Road and Northwest 97th just before 3 a.m. That's just off of Tiffany Springs Parkway at I-29.

Police said there were two men. One had a gun. The other had a knife.

The two took off with cash after the robbery. Police are still looking for them.

No suspect description was released.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.