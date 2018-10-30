KCK officers spend day off making major repairs to woman’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Christmas came nearly two months early for a KCK homeowner, but this time it was the police, not Santa and his elves, delivering the gifts.

"The charity is just incredible. Obviously, the police care about the community," KCK homeowner Donna Kindred said.

Members of the KCK Police Department showed up for work Tuesday morning, but they weren't patrolling to keep city streets safe. The group spent what should have been a day off repairing one woman's home, making it safer for her.

Kindred said her water heater stopped working in September. She hasn't had a hot shower at home in weeks.

"I went for days without a bath or shower, and eventually I joined a gym on Johnson Drive to take a shower," she said.

The officers in the community policing group said they plan to work until the job is finished and hope to have the plumbing repairs made by Tuesday night.

But they have a big job in front of them.

"We're going to replace a gas/water heater and her toilet, her toilet system and her kitchen sink and her bathtub," Officer Elaine Moore said.

"When everything is done and over, I'm going to have a functioning house that's safe," Kindred said. "I am so appreciative."

Moore said an organization called Christmas in October is paying for the supplies as the off-duty officers make the needed repairs.

"These guys are all community policing, and this is KCK community policing at its best," Moore said. "I am not kidding. I work with a group of guys. I call them, and they show up. They brought their own tools. We have an electrician on board, someone does plumbing, carpenters, so we`re pretty well-versed."