KCK police searching for missing woman who’s likely without needed medication

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman in her mid-50s who is missing.

Police said Kimberly L. Hall has not been seen since Monday, Oct. 29. They did not release any further information.

Hall is approximately 5-foot-4 and weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair.

Police said she could be driving a silver, four-door 2012 Ford Fiesta with Kansas tags: 658-FFH.

Hall has a medical condition that requires daily medication.

If you see Hall or have any information about where she is, please call 913-573-6053.