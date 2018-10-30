Lidia Bastianich’s recipe for scallopine in lemon-caper sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scallopine in lemon-caper sauce

Ingredients:

Cerignolas are large green olives, each the size of a plump almond, with a very nutty, buttery flavor. They are usually kept in brine. If you cannot find them, other brined green olives will do. But use the ones with pits, which you will remove. They have more flavor.

2 lemons

4 servings Veal, Chicken, Turkey or Pork Scallopine

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

All-purpose flour

6 tablespoons extra-olive oil

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cloves garlic, peeled

10 large green olives (preferably Cerignola), cut away from the pit in wide strips (about ½ cup)

¼ cup small capers in brine, drained

½ cup dry white wine

1 cup Chicken Stock or canned, reduced-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

Directions:

Squeeze the juice from one and a half of the lemons and reserve. Lay the remaining half-lemon flat side down and cut into very thin slices with a paring knife. Remove the pits and set the lemon slices aside.

Season the scallopine with salt and pepper. Dredge in flour to coat both sides lightly and tap off excess flour. Heat 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and 2 tablespoons of the butter in a wide, heavy skillet over medium heat until the butter is foaming. Add as many of the scallopine as will fit without touching and cook until golden brown on the underside, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook until the second side is lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Remove and drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining scallopine.

Remove all scallopine from the pan. Pour off the fat and carefully wipe out the skillet with a wad of paper towels. Pour in the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil and add the remaining 4 tablespoons butter, the garlic and lemon slices. Cook, scraping the bottom of the skillet, until the garlic is golden brown, about 3 minutes. Scoop out the lemon slices and set aside. Scatter the olives and capers into the skillet and cook, stirring gently, until they begin to sizzle, about 4 minutes. Pour in the wine, bring to a vigorous boil and cook until the wine is reduced in volume by half. Pour in the chicken stock, bring to a boil and cook until slightly syrupy, about 4 minutes. Return the scallopine to the skillet, turning the cutlets in the sauce until they are warmed through and coated with sauce. Swirl in the parsley and divide the scallopine among warm plates. Spoon the sauce over them, including some of the capers and olives in each spoonful. Decorate the tops of the scallopine with the reserved lemon slices.

