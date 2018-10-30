Local company surprises 93-year-old veteran with new roof

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A World War II vet living in Overland Park is getting the gift of a new roof.

Shamrock Roofing recently started a program where four times a year, they replace a veteran’s roof for free. They take suggestions from the community and find those veterans in need of help.

On Tuesday, they decided to surprise World War II Navy veteran Frank Giles. He's 93 years old. During the war, he worked radar on the first ship into the Sea of Japan, right before the war ended.

"The stories you hear from these guys are just phenomenal and the gift of giving back just gives you goosebumps to be able to do something that special," Shamrock Roofer Project Manager Garen Armstrong said.

The roofing materials arrived Tuesday, and they will begin replacing Giles' roof Wednesday. See the big surprise in the video above.