Mahomes spends the day building tiny homes for veterans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is spending Tuesday afternoon not on the football field but with volunteers to help build tiny homes for veterans.

Mahomes joined Community America to help build five tiny houses as part of the Veteran’s Community Project.

The nonprofit organization started by fellow veterans focuses on helping homeless vets get housing and services to help them be self-sufficient.

Last year, the Community America Foundation donated $125,000 to the project to build these homes at 89th and Troost.

The so-called ‘tiny homes’ are designed to address the needs and challenges of veterans suffering PTSD. Specifically, the windows are only on one side of the structure. Additionally, the bed is tucked in the back so that the vet can see all points in the home.

The idea born and cultivated in Kansas City to help veterans has also gone national. By this time next year, as many as three more cities will have developed tiny home community for homeless veterans like the ones at the Veterans Community Project.

The five homes being built on Tuesday are part of the 13 tiny homes that are expected to open sometime in November.