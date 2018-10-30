Orman’s campaign treasurer resigns to support Democrat Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. — The campaign treasurer for independent candidate Greg Orman has resigned to endorse Democrat Laura Kelly in the Kansas governor’s race.

Tim Owens, a former Republican state senator from Overland Park, resigned Tuesday, effective immediately. In a news release issued by Kelly’s campaign, Owens said it was time to unite behind Kelly and stop GOP candidate Kris Kobach.

Kelly and Kobach are locked in a tight race with Orman a distant third in recent polling.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Owen said he has supported Orman’s political ambitions for several years. He said he resigned because he believes electing Kobach would be one of the worst things that could happen to the state.

Orman said he accepted Owens’ resignation but he did not intend to leave the race.