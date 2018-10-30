Patrick Mahomes volunteers, putting final touches on tiny homes for local veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lent a hand Tuesday to help prep tiny houses for veterans about to move in.

"I'm not the handiest of men, but I`m sure I can paint pretty well,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs star got his hands dirty Tuesday at the Veterans Community Project's tiny home village.

“It's awesome. Just to be a part of this with Community America and to be able to come out here and help out some veterans of our country is something that`s truly special. And they`re doing a lot of great work here, and hopefully we can help out a little bit today,” Mahomes said.

Community America Credit Union has partnered with Veterans Community Project to help out local veterans.

“We've committed to build five tiny homes, which is what we're doing today,” said Lisa Ginter, the CEO of Community America Credit Union.

“This would have never happened without those organizations,” said Chris Stout, the CEO and co-founder Veterans Community Project.

And since Community America is the official banking partner of the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes participated with all the volunteers.

“The community shows so much love for all of us at the Chiefs. So for me, any time I can have the opportunity where I can come out here and give back to them is something that I try to do and try to be a part of,” Mahomes said.

The Veterans Village at Troost and Bannister will open its second phase of tiny homes on Nov. 8, so the final push to get the houses prepped is on.

“They give so much for us to be able to be where we are and be able to live the life that we live, so for us to give back to them and give them somewhere they can come back home and have a stable home and have a stable place for them to stay and live life is the least we can do for them,” Mahomes said.

“It's an honor. All of our veterans who have served our country, this is our way of giving back to them,” Ginter said.

“When we came out here about three, three and a half years ago, this was just a big empty field, and it's those organizations that have gotten us to where we are today,” Stout said.

Volunteers were lining up to help, and the Veterans Community Project couldn't be more thankful.

“It motivates them to continue down that right path and to turn their lives around and to transition into permanent housing and to keep thriving that they need to be doing,” Stout said.