× Petition wants to change Halloween to final Saturday in October

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Halloween falls on a weekday, parents sometimes complain of feeling rushed and stressed.

There’s now a movement to move Halloween to the last Saturday of October.

The Change.org petition already has more than 32,000 signatures.

“51 percent Of Millennials say Halloween is their favorite holiday, why cram it into 2 rushed evening weekday hours when it deserves a full day!?!” the petition argues in part.

If the petition gets 100,000 signatures in 30 days, the White House will issue a response within 60 days.