Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry faces sex, drug charges in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Jeff Henry is in trouble with the law again, this time in Johnson County.

The Schlitterbahn co- owner faces a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute as well as charges related to possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Xanax. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of buying sexual relations.

The crimes allegedly happened July 13th, one day after Henry was in court in Wyandotte County on charges related to the death of Caleb Schwab at his water park.

Henry was was charged on Oct.23 and was arrested Monday after turning himself in to authorities. He bonded out after paying $100,000 bond. His initial appearance on the Johnson County charges is scheduled for Nov. 7.

Henry will appear in Wyandotte County District Court Wednesday afternoon for a bond revocation hearing.

This isn’t the first time Henry has been in trouble after being charged in Schwab’s death.

In April, hours after leaving court in Wyandotte County, Henry was arrested by authorities in Texas, for allegedly threatening a woman. The judge denied a motion to revoke his bond after that arrest.

A spokesperson for Schlitterbahn said they would have a statement Wednesday.