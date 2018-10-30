Shawnee Christian school founder facing 6 more counts of child sex abuse

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The founder of a Christian school in Shawnee is now facing even more child sex abuse charges.

Dennis Creason was charged Tuesday with six more counts of aggravated indecent liberties. He was previously charged with three other counts in late August.

Creason is the founder of Oaklawn Christian School, a pre-K through sixth grade school in Shawnee. Since the initial charges, the school has taken down its website along with the Oaklawn sign out front.

Court documents say the 48-year-old allegedly inappropriately touched multiple children under the age of 14 from May 2009 to September 2018.

Since the initial three charges, investigators said in September they were in contact with dozens of additional parents, and they were interviewing more potential victims.

Creason is currently being held in the Johnson County jail on a $1 million bond. Creason’s attorney requested that bond be reduced, but a judge denied the request.

If convicted, Creason faces a potential life sentence with no possibility of parole for at least 25 years. He is next scheduled to appear in court Nov. 19.

Shawnee police are asking any parents who have or had a child enrolled at the school or its before- and after-school programs to contact police if they have experienced any suspicious acts at the school.

“If a parent is questioning if they should contact us, please do so,” Shawnee police said in a release.

Parents can reach Shawnee police at 913-742-6685 or at crimetips@cityofshawnee.org.

Previous coverage:

