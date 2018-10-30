U.S. Attorney’s Office to monitor elections in Dodge City after polling place moved outside city limits

DODGE CITY, Kan. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office will have a staff member present during in-person voting in Dodge City next week. The announcement comes amid complaints from the ACLU and other groups about the town’s only polling place being moved outside of city limits.

On Friday, the ACLU sued County Clerk Debbie Cox, claiming that she sent out information with the wrong address of the polling place to voters and asking that an additional voting site be opened.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, a member of his staff will be on hand in Dodge City to make sure the election goes smoothly.

“As Attorney General Jeff Sessions emphasized in a release earlier today, ‘Voting rights are constitutional rights, and they’re part of what it means to be an American. The Department of Justice has been entrusted with an indispensable role in securing these rights for the people of this nation.’ In light of the concerns recently raised with regard to the polling place situation in Ford County, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas will have one or more lawyers present in Dodge City on Election Day to observe the election process.”

The news release went on to say that the U.S. Attorney’s Office is not taking a position on the lawsuit.

“To be clear, the U.S. Attorney’s office has not intervened in pending litigation, nor is it taking any position regarding that litigation. At this time, we are simply taking a basic step to observe the election with the hope that all goes smoothly in Ford County, so that each and every voter’s constitutional right to vote is honored and fully protected,” McAllister said.

Anyone who has complaints about voting access can contact Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag at (785)-295-2858 while polls are open on Nov 6. Complaints can also be filed directly with the Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section in Washington, DC, by phone at 1-800-253-3931 or (202) 307-2767.

For any questions involving state or local election issues, Kansas residents can contact the Secretary of State’s Office at (785)-296-4561.