16-year-old girl hit by car while trick-or-treating in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 16-year-old girl out trick-or-treating Wednesday night was hit by a car while running across the road, police say.

KCPD spokesman Darin Snapp said just before 6 p.m. the teen was crossing North Brighton Avenue near 42nd Street with another teen and a 20-year-old. For unknown reasons, the 16-year-old stopped in the middle of the road, hesitated and then continued crossing the street.

The driver of a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee said she tried to stop when she saw the teen walking out in front of her vehicle, but she wasn’t able to stop in time and struck the girl.

The girl was taken to the hospital with moderate, non-life threatening injuries. The driver wasn’t injured and remained on scene.