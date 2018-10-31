Atchison police officer returns gunfire after being shot at, injuring homeowner

ATCHISON, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigations is investigating after a man with two guns fired at an Atchison police officer and the officer returned fire, officials say.

KBI said an Atchison officer was dispatched Wednesday morning to a report of services theft at a home near Fourth and L streets.

When the officer arrived, a man identified as 44-year-old Brian Boldridge approached the officer with a rifle in hand. Officials say he complied when ordered to put the rifle down.

But a “verbal conflict” between the officer and Boldridge escalated, and the officer deployed a Taser toward the man. Boldridge then allegedly produced a handgun and fired at the officer, KBI said.

The officer returned gunfire, hitting the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officer was not injured.

KBI said it will continue to investigate the incident and its findings will be turned over to the Atchison County attorney for review.