Caregiver arrested in death of boy, 4, she reported missing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A caregiver has been arrested in the death of a 4-year-old Missouri boy whose body was found almost a week after she reported him missing.

Jefferson City police said in a news release Wednesday that 26-year-old Quatavia Givens has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of Darnell Gray. No charges have been filed. Asked whether Givens had an attorney, police Lt. David Williams said he couldn’t comment on her legal status.

Givens reported Darnell missing from the apartment he shared with his father in a public housing complex in Jefferson City on October 24. Police said Givens had been caring for the boy while his father was at work. Police have not specified the relationship between Givens and Darnell’s family. No other children lived at the apartment.

Darnell’s body was found Tuesday in Jefferson City, although police haven’t released the cause of death or specified where he was found.

Authorities went door-to-door, drained a retention pond and used a helicopter to search for Darnell in the days after he was reported missing. An $11,000 reward was offered for information on his whereabouts. Police news releases said he was wearing a black and white sleeper, a black coat and Spiderman shoes.

Darnell’s mother went on TV to beg for tips during the search.

Williams said police aren’t identifying either parent because it is “not something we would do to any victim.” Police haven’t provided details of the relationship between the parents.

