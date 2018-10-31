Could this Wizard of Oz-themed home in Missouri City be haunted?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSOURI CITY, Mo. – A metro woman has taken her love for “The Wizard of Oz” to the next level, decking out her home with hundreds of pieces of memorabilia.

No, she doesn’t live in Kansas. Instead, Michelle Hamill lives off Main Street in Missouri City, Missouri.

“Home is where you make it, and that’s something I’ve told my own kids and own grand kids,” Hamill said.

Hamill has always been captivated by “The Wizard of Oz,” and her collection of memorabilia proves it. The entire front half of her home, including a yellow brick sidewalk leading up to the front door, pays homage to the iconic movie all year round.

“The story never gets old,” Hamill said. “I mean, it was released in 1939, and people still watch it today.”

Her collection started with a pin, featuring ruby red slippers, Hamill’s mother gave her as a toddler.

Fifty years later, she now has hundreds of items including PEZ dispensers, books, jewelry, dolls, posters and even a few full-sized characters -- all nestled in the entryway of her family’s two-story house.

“I just started picking up pieces here and there, and that’s kind of the fun of it now,” Hamill said. “I’ll be out somewhere and find a piece I don’t have, and I’ll pick it up.”

The foyer isn’t just filled with memorabilia, it’s also part of the house, built in 1853, where Hamill said a lot of spooky things have happened.

“You can see things in passing that you’re not real sure of,” Hamill said. “When we moved into this house, some of the town left us notes on the door saying if you sit quietly in your entry hall, you can hear boots walking up and down the stairs.”

Hamill mentioned a photo she snapped a while back near the front of the home. She didn’t notice anything off but said several folks point to a shadow in the doorway.

“I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? No one’s home when I took the picture,’ and they would say it looks like someone’s standing there,” she explained.

Paranormal activity or not, Hamill said she won’t let it scare her family off because “there’s no place like home.”

“It’s not like the movies you see when there’s a lot of angry stuff going on,” Hamill said. “If it was like the movies, maybe I’d be scared.”

Hamill finds a lot her items at thrift stores, garage sales and estate sales. She said her granddaughter has already taken an interest in the collection and wants it when she’s gone.