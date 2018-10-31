× Excelsior Springs man charged in son’s death 20 years after alleged abuse

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Twenty years after the alleged abuse occurred, an Excelsior Springs man has been charged in his son’s death.

Olin Tannery, 39, has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Dominick Pittsenbarger.

Court documents from 1998 say Tannery told police he couldn’t get his 1-month-old son to be quiet. He allegedly picked up Dominick, “squeezed him very hard, shook him very hard, then threw him down,” according to those 1998 court records.

The little boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He suffered multiple rib fractures, a vertebra fracture, severe bleeding and head injuries consistent with “shaken baby syndrome,” court documents say.

At the time, staff at Children’s Mercy said Dominick would have permanent brain damage and his chance of recovery wasn’t likely.

In April 2018, Dominick died at the age of 20.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Tannery on the second-degree murder charge in his son’s death. Court documents detailing the charge are limited because Tannery was indicted.

The 39-year-old is being held in the Clay County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He will be arraigned in court Friday.