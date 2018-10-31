Halloween proves to be popular wedding day for metro couples

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You might think of Valentine's or Christmas as the most romantic holidays of the year. But it turns out, Halloween is pretty popular for weddings.

There’s a Northland chapel making the plunge a little less spooky with walk-in weddings on All Hallow’s Eve.

The scene is set with eerie sounds but not for a haunted house. The frights here come by tying the knot.

“Not only is it romantic getting married but you get to dress up at the same time. It’s just a lot of excitement in the air,” said Natalie Remington, officiant with Your Magical Day Wedding Chapel.

The groom was a bit nervous, but ready to marry his girlfriend of seven months.

“It means a lot to me. I’m finally doing it instead of just always talking about it,” Miguel Canizales said.

Miranda is a practicing pagan and knew "I Do" just had to happen on her favorite holiday.

“I’ve always loved Halloween,” she said.

And when she walked down the aisle, there was nothing spooky about it. A couple in love shared personal vows.

“With this hand, I will lift your sorrows. Your cup will never empty for I will be your wine,” Miranda said.

“With this candle, I will light your way into darkness,” Miguel said.

Their vows were cemented with tradition.

“You may now kiss the bride,” Remington said.

“Celebrating life and death and we are celebrating our life together,” Miranda said.

Miguel and Miranda now have an anniversary that won't be easy to forget and are already making plans for many more Halloweens hitched.

“Spending the rest of our lives together, and buying a dog maybe,” Miguel said.

At least five couples tied the knot on Halloween at Your Magical Day Wedding Chapel.