‘Hell in the Heartland’: Kearney family details scary moments leading them to believe house is haunted

KEARNEY, Mo. -- The Eberhardt family moved to Kearney, Mo., from Houston, Texas to get a fresh start. They found their dream home on a lot of land just outside of town. What happened shortly after moving in, however, had them eventually running from their home almost daily and eventually contacting paranormal investigators.

Watch the video above to find out more about their supernatural journey.

For more information about the haunting and how the Eberhardts are still able to live in their home, check out their blog here.