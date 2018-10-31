FOX4 Forecast: Happy Halloween!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Layer up... We'll be cloudy and cool to round out the month of October! Temperatures will fall from the mid/upper 50s for highs back into the lower 50s as Trick or Treaters head out this evening. Skies will clear up overnight and some sunshine returns Thursday before unsettled weather moves in. We're tracking those rain chances in the update here.

Have a safe and Happy Halloween!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page