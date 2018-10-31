Lawrence man pleads no contest to making phony 911 calls about assaulting underage girls

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Lawrence man pleaded no contest to three felony counts of making a false alarm after making hundreds of fake 911 calls about sexual acts he claimed to be preforming with women and underage girls.

Justin Allen Roehrich, 38, made the plea on Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court.

Charges were filed in June after investigators found evidence that Roehrich had made several phone calls identifying himself as “Jesse.” In the phone calls, “Jesse” would talk about sexual acts he was performing with women, including details about pantyhose and women’s feet.

According to investigators, dispatch received 72 of these phone calls between May 7 and May 8. Roehrich made 122 calls total.

When dispatchers advised “Jesse” that no emergency was taking place and they were disconnecting the call, he became irate and told dispatchers that he was going to perform sex acts with underage girls that he had drugged. Felony charges were filed after investigators determined that there was no evidence of anyone actually being harmed or threatened.

In a press release, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson praised dispatchers.

“Our dispatchers never get as much credit and recognition as they deserve. More often than not, they are our first contact when we need help and they handle all calls patiently and with kindness. We hate to see this system abused, but proud they take their job so seriously,” he said.