Leawood Police searching for men who robbed bank in Halloween masks

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Leawood Police and the FBI are trying to track down two men who robbed a bank Halloween night wearing masks.

According to police, the two men entered the Wells Fargo near 103rd Street and State Line Road around 5:40 Wednesday evening. The men were wearing black and white Halloween masks and both were armed with handguns.

Several shots were fired, but no one inside the bank was injured.

The suspects made off with an unknown amount of cash. They were last seen driving south on State Line Road in a black Mazda Protege or a Nissan Altima with a white, blue and yellow back license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816)-474-TIPS (8477).