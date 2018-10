KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are searching for a KCK woman who hasn’t been seen in more than two weeks.

Sheree Brown was last seen Oct. 15, police say. She’s described as 5-foot-6, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

KCK police said she drives a black, 4-door 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix with the Kansas license plate 024-ELM.

Anyone who sees Brown is asked to call KCK police at 913-573-6053.