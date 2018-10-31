Suspect charged in September KC deadly shooting at 21st and Wheeling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 28-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the September deadly shooting of Dominique Walker.

Skylar Williams was charged Wednesday with second degree murder and armed criminal action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Baker.

Police responded to 21st and Wheeling Ave. in Kansas City on Sept. 27, 2018 after reports of a gunshot victim. Police found Walker deceased with several shell casings nearby.

Surveillance video showed the shooting and at least two suspects, who left the scene in a white Mercury. License information on the vehicle responded to Williams. Police later found the vehicle at a friend’s home in KCK. After obtaining a search warrant, police also found a gun inside the home that matched the spent casings at the homicide scene.

Williams was arrested on Tuesday near 32nd and Coronado Rd. in KCK.

Williams admitted to being at the scene, according to the probable cause statement. Williams said he arrived in his vehicle and spoke with an unknown male. After hearing the gun shots, Williams stated he let the area alone and drove to his girlfriend’s house in KCK. Williams had no explanation for why the surveillance video showed multiple people leaving his vehicle and walking down the hill toward the scene of the homicide, entering his vehicle and leaving the scene. Williams declined to say who else was involved out of fear of retaliation.

A bond of $250,000 has been requested for Williams.