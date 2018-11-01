American Red Cross collecting donations for metro veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The American Red Cross is collecting donations for metro veterans. The group is collecting things like toothbrushes, toothpaste, jackets, underwear, and gift cards.

It will hand those items out at VA hospitals, veterans homes, and other veterans facilities.

It serves a lot of good around the area and allows veterans to have necessities without spending a lot of money.

“We found that there`s a need for these items, a recurring need, last year we collected over 10,000 items,” said Will Sisson, the Service to the Armed Forces Specialist at the American Red Cross.

There are a couple different American Red Cross locations you can drop items off at:

Kansas City: 211 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111

St. Joseph: 401 N 12th St, St Joseph, MO 64501

There`s a box located near the front desk at each location. The donation drive runs through Dec. 14.