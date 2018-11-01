Blue Valley North teacher on leave after reports of inappropriate interactions with students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A performing arts teacher at Blue Valley North is now on administrative leave as police investigate alleged reports of inappropriate interactions with students.

The teacher started working at the Overland Park high school in 2016. He also worked at several theater and production companies around town.

FOX4 is not naming the teacher because prosecutors have not filed charges against the man.

In a letter sent to the parents of current and former theater students, the school's principal said the teacher will not return to class or have any contact with students as the investigation continues.

The letter read in part:

"We have received reports of inappropriate interactions between your child`s former theater/performing arts teacher and students. He was immediately placed on administrative leave and removed from contact with students. The proper state and local authorities were informed and an investigation was launched."

Police said they have the case and are investigating.

FOX4 went to the Overland Park man's home to ask about the allegations. No one was home.

As the investigation continues, the Blue Valley School District wants any students who had concerns about their experience in the theater department to come forward.