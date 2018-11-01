Body of missing Warrensburg mom possibly found in Arkansas

WARRENSBURG, Mo — Authorities in Arkansas might have found the body of a missing Warrensburg woman.

Leslea Shannon, 35, was last seen on Sept. 8 at a Walmart north of Springfield.

When her family reported her missing a short time later, Warrensburg police believed she was traveling with a man in a white truck headed for Arkansas.

Shannon’s mom confirmed to FOX4 on Thursday that troopers in Arkansas found a similar truck in a deep ravine with two bodies inside.

Police have not confirmed who the two people are. An autopsy is underway to confirm their identities and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warrensburg Police Department at 660-747-9133.

