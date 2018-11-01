Chubby’s closes its doors for the final time after 30 years in the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It’s the end of an era. After more than 30 years of feeding late night cravings in Kansas City, an iconic restaurant closed its doors Thursday morning.

Chubby’s off 37th and Broadway closed its doors for good at 6 a.m. after remaining open for 24 hours straight so fans of the restaurant could enjoy one final meal.

The man who owns Chubby's, Tony Olson, also owns the Neighborhood Cafe, which is famous for its cinnamon rolls. He hasn’t said exactly why he decided to close down Chubby’s but in a statement said this was not an easy decision.

Olson bought the place five year ago and introduced some new concepts, including free cinnamon rolls for every customer, but in the end he decided to shut this place down.

A seafood restaurant is expected to take its place and open in this building sometime next year.

Chubby’s has consistently been ranked as one of people's favorite restaurants in the metro, and they were well known for being open 24 hours over the weekend.

The after-bar crowd and early morning risers tend to frequent this place throughout the night. But now they’re going to have to find a new 24 hour eatery to hang out since Chubby’s is now permanently closed.