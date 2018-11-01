× Garth Brooks reveals date for St. Louis show where he will kick off multi-year stadium tour

ST. LOUIS — Country music fans, get ready for a road trip to St. Louis this spring.

Country music superstar Garth Brooks announced Thursday that he will kick off his 30-city North American stadium tour in St. Louis Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Tickets for the show at the Dome at America’s Center go on sale Friday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.

On Thursday Brooks also announced the date for his show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.– Saturday, March 23. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. too.

Brooks announced the multi-year tour a few weeks ago in Nashville. When Brooks announced the tour he said tickets to these shows and three other shows will be on sale by Christmas. He has not yet said where the other three shows would be.

“If we’ve done our job right, it will be four years any city that we have seen before we go back,” Brooks said.

If that’s true, Kansas City could see Brooks at Arrowhead stadium in 2021. The country superstar most recently performed in Kansas City at Sprint Center in May 2017.