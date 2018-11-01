It’s here: Mayor’s Christmas tree arrives at Crown Center, signals start of holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Mayor's Christmas tree arrived at Crown Center Thursday morning after a long journey from Oregon.

Cascade Timber Consulting donated the 100-foot Douglas fir tree.

Over the next three weeks crews will trim the tree, hang ornaments and string lights.

Did you know that the branches also have to be reattached to the tree? In order to transport the tree, branches are removed. Once the tree arrives in Kansas City, they can be reattached.

The tree will be lit up during the annual Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

There will also be musical performances and fireworks at the ceremony. The event centers around raising money for the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund, which was founded 139 years ago. The organization helps senior citizens, people with disabilities and children in need during the holiday season.

If you can't wait until the end of November to get into the holiday spirit, Crown Center's Ice Terrace opens on Nov. 2. Families can skate for free and enjoy free hot chocolate and coffee on opening day from 6-9 a.m.

Click here for the full list of Crown Center events.