Jewish Vocational Service in Kansas City holding coat drive for refugees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's getting colder outside, and refugees in the metro are in need of warm clothing. To help meet that need, Jewish Vocational Service is holding a drive and collecting donations.

Established in 1949, it's Kansas City's largest refugee resettlement agency, and to this day, it continues to help those in need to build better lives.

Every year a coat drive is held for newly arriving refugees to provide them with warm clothing. Refugees need jackets, stockings, gloves, hats -- new or gently used items -- for all ages and sizes.

There are two drop off locations, one at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park and the other at the Jewish Vocational Service office on The Paseo.

You can also call the organization. It will pick up items, too.

“These people have been through a lot. They were forced to flee their homeland to no fault of theirs. They've seen so many human beings show them hate,” said Martin Okpareke, who volunteers at JVS. “For them to come here to see people who don`t know them, they never see them, generously give to them, it`s very uplifting.”

The drive will run through Dec. 7.