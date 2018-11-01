FOX4 Forecast: Mix of clouds & sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A mix of clouds & sun are expected today as highs climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Overnight, clouds thicken and our rain chances return. But this won't be the only chance to see rain. Details in the updated forecast... Check it out here!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page