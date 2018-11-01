Man describes responding to rollover crash along I-435 at 87th Street and moment second car almost hit him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A rollover crash along southbound I-435 in south Kansas City shut down the highway for a short period of time early Thursday.

It happened just before 3 a.m. near 87th Street.

Police told FOX4 there were two crashes along that stretch of highway. The first car rolled over and a person was thrown from the vehicle. The second crash happened as another driver tried to avoid the person who had been thrown from the first car that crashed.

Octavius Woolridge and his girlfriend were driving down the highway when his girlfriend noticed the person who had been ejected.

"I didn't know what to think at first," Woolridge told FOX4. "All I know is she (my girlfriend) is like, 'Baby I just seen a body.' She got all sporadic. She pulled over and we started running down the street. We seen the body laying out. I wanted to just see if he was breathing--he was breathing."

Woolridge said a truck then came along and hit the man's vehicle resulting in the second crash.

"The car spun all the way up towards and probably a good 15-20 feet," Wooldridge said. "If I didn't know no better I would have thought the car was about to slide right up over him."

He said the man's wife ran up to him and pulled him to the side of the highway.

Woolridge said when he went to check on the driver involved in the second crash, the driver told Woolridge that he was okay.

Traffic was blocked from Gregory Boulevard exit to 87th Street while first responders worked to get the cars towed.

There is no official word yet on the condition of either driver.

The cause of the first crash is still under investigation.